U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.87-2.97 EPS.

USPH stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 86,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

