Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their sell rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

“We are below that at 6.7%. Chicken sales rose 12% on a 23% rise in (acquired) volume and an 11.4% decline in average price – mostly on the mix of acquired volume. Margins at 7.1% rose 50 BP as EBIT dollars rose 21%. The chicken segment guidance remains “around 6%” down from 7.7% in FY18. We find it striking that the company thinks, and analysts tend to agree, all the risk is to the upside here. Management stated: “There is not going to be a rapid escalation in meat production.” We’ve seen too many chicken cycles to buy into that rosy view.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.94.

NYSE TSN opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,731,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

