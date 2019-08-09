TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 15% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $290,780.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,597,939,066 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

