Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 144,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,410. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

