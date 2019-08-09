Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUWLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

