Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Tucows stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. 1,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

TCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Tucows currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

