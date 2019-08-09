TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

TTG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). 96,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,856. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.76. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million and a PE ratio of 26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Anne Thorburn bought 45,000 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

Several brokerages recently commented on TTG. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.68).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

