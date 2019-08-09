Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 8,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. 2,184,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.