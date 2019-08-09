Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 955 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 292.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 76.7% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 23,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 1,882,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -252.81 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

