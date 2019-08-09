Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,700,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

