Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 142,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.26.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,530,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,701,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 110.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.