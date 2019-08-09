Trident Resources (LON:TRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trident Resources (LON:TRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.74) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON TRR remained flat at $GBX 15.25 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday.

Get Trident Resources alerts:

About Trident Resources

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.