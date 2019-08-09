Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $84.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.78.

Trex stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.12. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,781,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 69.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,545 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trex by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

