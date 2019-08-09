TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.63, approximately 39,451 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 190,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

TRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of $451.87 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$897.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$898.00 million. Analysts forecast that TRANSAT AT Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

