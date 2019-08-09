TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,987. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 3,000 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dillon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

