Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,806 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106,577% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 79,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $496,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131,218 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

