Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.54, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.75. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,692,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $512,288.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,515 shares of company stock worth $34,258,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.