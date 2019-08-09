TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

