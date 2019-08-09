Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

Noble Financial set a $12.00 price objective on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 71.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.