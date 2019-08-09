ToughBuilt Industries (OTCMKTS:TBLTU) Shares Down 0.2%

ToughBuilt Industries (OTCMKTS:TBLTU) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 2,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLTU)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

