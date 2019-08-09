Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.31, 2,420,960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,115,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 310.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

