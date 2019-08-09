Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.31, 2,420,960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,115,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 310.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period.
Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
