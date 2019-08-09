Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of -0.02. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Michael Gene Barnes purchased 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $56,883.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,809,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,155,049.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $929,275 over the last ninety days. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tiptree by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiptree by 418.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

