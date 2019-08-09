Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 270,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 148,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.