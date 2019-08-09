Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Reiterated by G.Research

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at G.Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE TMST traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 255,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,776.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $308,578 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Timkensteel by 49.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Timkensteel by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

