Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.20 to C$10.23 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.65. 41,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 133.16 and a quick ratio of 128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.57. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $793.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

