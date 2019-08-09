Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 56,460 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.