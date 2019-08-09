Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl comprises approximately 2.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 3.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 870,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 10.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.77. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 12-month low of $533.00 and a 12-month high of $561.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20.

