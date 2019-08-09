Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Hits $13.44 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $594,191.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00255599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.01198214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00086979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.