ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.30 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €14.30 ($16.63) target price by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.34 ($20.17).

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.71 ($0.83) on Friday, reaching €10.26 ($11.92). 8,222,151 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.70. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

