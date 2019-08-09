ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.08 ($21.02).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.71 ($0.83) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.26 ($11.92). 8,222,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.74. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

