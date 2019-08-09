Thomas Emmet Oneill III Sells 3,721 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $199,631.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

