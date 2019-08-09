THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.62 million and the lowest is $13.98 million. THL Credit posted sales of $16.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $57.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.93 million to $57.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.65 million to $61.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

TCRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities cut their price objective on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,569,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,634 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 155,793 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth $656,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $207.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.06. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

