TheStreet Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

