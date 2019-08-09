TheStreet Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to C

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. 248,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.01. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 209.93 and a quick ratio of 209.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,144.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 408.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

