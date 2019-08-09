TheStreet Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to C

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. 248,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.01. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 209.93 and a quick ratio of 209.93.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,144.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 408.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
