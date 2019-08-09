TheStreet Downgrades Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRCM. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:CRCM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 1,385,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,594.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $140,897.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Care.com by 5,040.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 245,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Care.com by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Care.com by 34,879.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Care.com during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Care.com by 130.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 125,731 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

