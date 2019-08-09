The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

