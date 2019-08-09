Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 10,100 Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Midstream Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMID remained flat at $$5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,715,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. American Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

About American Midstream Partners

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

