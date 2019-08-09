Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $986,473.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,337 shares of company stock worth $50,914,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.38.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

