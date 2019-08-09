Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $995,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

MUR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,697. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.