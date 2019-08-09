Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,279. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.