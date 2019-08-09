Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 152,440.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 190,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 190,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 823,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 30,602,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

