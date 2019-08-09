Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.32. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,452 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.28.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.