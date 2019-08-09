Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

TERRF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 50,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

