Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.45

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 29503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066 shares of company stock worth $30,734. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

