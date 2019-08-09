Terence Gray Buys 162,684 Shares of Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) insider Terence Gray acquired 162,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,048.75 ($22,729.61).

Shares of ASX ST1 remained flat at $A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading on Friday. 158,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.24. Spirit Telecom Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of $66.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Spirit Telecom

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

