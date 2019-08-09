Terence Gray Buys 162,684 Shares of Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) insider Terence Gray acquired 162,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,048.75 ($22,729.61).
Shares of ASX ST1 remained flat at $A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading on Friday. 158,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.24. Spirit Telecom Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of $66.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Spirit Telecom
