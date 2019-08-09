TenX Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and OKEx. TenX has a market cap of $14.48 million and $430,841.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00257672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.01187586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00088084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,086,991 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, BitBay, BigONE, IDEX, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Liqui, Kyber Network, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

