Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Dennis J. Letham Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenneco stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $545.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tenneco by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.