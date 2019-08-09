Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given Market Perform Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TS. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.76.

NYSE:TS opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Tenaris by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

