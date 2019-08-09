Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $367,360.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $367,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -16.97. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,743.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Tenable by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4,624.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.