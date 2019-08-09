TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

